The Steelers lead the Colts 16-3 at halftime of Monday Night Football. It should not be that close.

Pittsburgh has outgained Indianapolis 232 yards to 71 yards, with the Steelers scoring on four of five first half possessions.

Pittsburgh’s only punt came after James Pierre picked Matt Ryan at the Indianapolis 38. Yannick Ngakoue sacked Kenny Pickett twice, for losses of 12 and 5 yards, to take the Steelers out of field goal range. Ngakoue now has 8.5 sacks this season.

Matthew Wright kicked field goals of 45, 52 and 25 yards after the Steelers had drives stall at the Colts 27-, 34- and 7-yard line.

Najee Harris scored the game’s only touchdown on a 6-yard run, and he has 35 yards on 10 carries.

Pickett has completed 14 of 18 passes for 133 yards, with George Pickens catching two for 44.

The Colts didn’t have their first completion until 7:05 remained in the second quarter. According to ESPN, that is the latest into a game for a team’s first completion since the 2020 Broncos when they were forced to use receiver Kendall Hinton at quarterback due to COVID-19 protocols.

Ryan finished 5-of-13 for 36 yards and an interception, and Jonathan Taylor has six carries for 34 yards.

Their only points came on a 10-play, 42-yard drive that resulted in a 51-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin, but the Colts kicker had a 59-yard try blocked by Isaiahh Loudermilk on the final play of the half.

Monday Night Football: Steelers dominate first half to take 16-3 halftime lead originally appeared on Pro Football Talk