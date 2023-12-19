Monday Night Football: Seahawks QB Drew Lock mounts game-winning drive to stun Jalen Hurts, Eagles

Drew Lock found Jaxson Smith-Njigba for a game-winning touchdown late on Monday night in Seattle. (Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Drew Lock pulled it off.

Despite not knowing whether he was going to start in place of Geno Smith until just before kickoff, Lock mounted a wild game-winning drive to lift the Seattle Seahawks past the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 on Monday night at Lumen Field.

Lock, after DK Metcalf pulled down a pair of ridiculous catches, hit Jaxson Smith-Njigba for a 29-yard touchdown in the corner of the end zone to put the Seahawks back up by three points with just less than 30 seconds to go.

That drive — a 10-play, 92-yard drive in just less than 90 seconds — was the Seahawks’ longest scoring drive of the season. Seattle then intercepted Hurts one last time to seal the win.

Jalen Hurts, who had been dealing with an illness all week, looked totally fine coming out of the gate for the Eagles. He went a perfect 5-of-5 on their opening drive and ended it with a three-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles up 7-0 instantly.

The Seahawks, after kicking a field goal just before halftime, then scored to start the second half — which tied the game up. Kenneth Walker ran in a 23-yard score, thanks largely to a Drew Lock lead block in the end zone.

DREW LOCK, LEAD BLOCKER pic.twitter.com/jNk0zUQRea — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) December 19, 2023

The Eagles, however, responded right away. They mounted a 12-play, 75 yard drive capped with a “tush push” 1-yard run from Hurts.

After a Seattle drive stalled and led them to another field goal in the fourth quarter, Julian Love came up with a huge play to keep their hopes alive. Love intercepted a deep underthrown pass from Hurts in the end zone, which gave Seattle the ball right back with just about eight minutes left.

Though they went three-and-out and had to give the ball right back, Seattle got the ball back one last time with just less than two minutes to go. That set up Lock’s game-winning drive and gave Seattle the win.

Hurts went 17-of-30 for 143 yards with two interceptions, and had 82 rushing yards in the loss for the Eagles, who already clinched a spot in the playoffs. They're now 10-4, however, and in a tight race with the Cowboys for the NFC East title.

Lock, who made just his second start this season after Smith's groin injury, finished throwing 22-of-33 for 208 yards with a touchdown in the win. Walker had 86 yards and a touchdown on 19 carries, and Metcalf had 78 yards on five catches. The win brought the Seahawks back to 7-7 on the season, and kept their postseason hopes alive.

Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and injuries during Monday Night Football in in Week 15.