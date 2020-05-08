The 'Monday Night Football' schedule for the 2020 NFL season is officially set

The 'Monday Night Football' schedule for the 2020 NFL season features some must-see games, including a battle between the Chiefs and Ravens in Week 3.

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports // Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NFL schedule is officially set.

On Thursday, the NFL revealed the schedule for all 32 teams in the league, including the primetime games that will be broadcast to national audiences.

ESPN's "Monday Night Football" will feature a ton of great games, including a must-see matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens in Week 3.

The 2020 NFL schedule is officially set.

On Thursday night, the league announced the schedule for all 32 teams in the NFL. Given the current state of the sports world due to the coronavirus pandemic, it's possible the schedule could change significantly before the start of the year.

That said, the NFL is currently planning to host the season as scheduled until further action is required.

While every team has now released their individual schedule, ESPN also now knows the full slate of "Monday Night Football" games set for the 2020 season. As always, there's some huge matchups set for the national night games, including the first ever night game in Las Vegas as the Raiders host the Saints in Week 2, and a must-see matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

Take a look below at the entire "Monday Night Football" schedule for the 2020 NFL season.

Week 1: Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

Daniel Jones

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Week 1: Tennessee Titans at Denver Broncos

Drew Lock

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2: New Orleans Saints at Las Vegas Raiders

Drew Brees

Derick E. Hingle-USA TODAY Sports

Week 3: Kansas City Chiefs at Baltimore Ravens

Patrick Mahomes

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Week 4: Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Week 5: Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

Keenan Allen

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Week 6: Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Week 7: Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

Chicago Bears

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Week 8: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports // Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 9: New England Patriots at New York Jets

Bill Belichick

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Week 10: Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

Kirk Cousins

Chuck Cook -USA TODAY Sports

Week 11: Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Jared Goff

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Week 12: Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles

Carson Wentz

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Week 13: Buffalo Bills at San Francisco 49ers

Josh Allen

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Week 14: Baltimore Ravens at Cleveland Browns

Lamar Jackson

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Week 15: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Week 16: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots

Bill Belichick

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

