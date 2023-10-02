Monday Night Football: Saquon Barkley among the Giants' inactives

Saquon Barkley is on the sideline in a hoodie.

The Giants running back will not play in Monday Night Football against the Seahawks.

Barkley, who had a doubtful designation with a high-ankle sprain, is among the team's inactives.

He injured his ankle in Week 2 and now will miss his second consecutive game despite practicing on a limited basis all week.

Safety Bobby McCain, safety Gervarrius Owens, left tackle Andrew Thomas (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jordon Riley are the Giants' other inactives.

The Seahawks' inactives are cornerback Coby Bryant (toe), cornerback Tre Brown (concussion), cornerback Artie Burns (hamstring), linebacker Nick Bellore (personal), left tackle Charles Cross (toe), offensive tackle McClendon Curtis and offensive guard Ben Brown.

Safety Jamal Adams will play his first game since Sept. 12, 2022, when he tore his quadriceps tendon on the 15th play of the season opener.

The Seahawks also will see the return of cornerback Riq Woolen, who played only 11 plays in Week 2 and missed last week's game with a chest injury.

It means for the first time, the Seahawks will have Adams, Woolen and first-round pick Devon Witherspoon on the field together.