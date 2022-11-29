The Colts will have defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (ribs/illness) for Monday Night Football. Buckner was questionable, but he was a full participant in Saturday’s practice.

Defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (back) also is dressed.

The Colts will not have defensive end Kwity Paye, who is inactive after not practicing all week with an ankle injury.

The team’s other inactives are receiver Keke Coutee, quarterback Nick Foles, center Wesley French, tight end Kylen Granson (illness), defensive end Khalid Kareem and defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo.

For the Steelers, inside linebacker Robert Spillane (back) and reserve wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) are on the inactive list. Both were questionable to play.

Pittsburgh’s other inactives are quarterback Mason Rudolph, running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), offensive guard Kendrick Green, cornerback Josh Jackson and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring).

Monday Night Football: Robert Spillane, Kwity Paye are inactive; DeForest Buckner will play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk