Monday Night Football: Rams, Bengals tied 6-6 at halftime

Monday Night Football kicked off . . . and turned into a soccer game.

Rams kicker Brett Maher kicked field goals of 30 and 23 yards, and Bengals kicker Evan McPherson missed from 56 yards before making kicks of 49 and 53 yards, with the latter coming on the final play of the first half. The game is tied 6-6.

The Bengals have 150 yards and the Rams 141 as the offenses have struggled. Los Angeles got as close to the end zone as the Cincinnati 2 and 5 but had to settle for red zone field goals.

At least Cincinnati has an excuse: Quarterback Joe Burrow continues to play despite a calf injury. He was questionable to start but maybe shouldn't have.

He is using a heat and massage wrap on the sideline in an attempt to prevent lymphatic fluid build up.

Burrow is struggling to throw the ball down the field. He was 0-for-14 on throws of 15 yards or more this season, including 0-for-3 tonight until he finally hit a 26-yarder to tight end Tanner Hudson with 46 seconds left in the game. The Bengals called up Hudson from the practice squad today.

Burrow is 17-of-31 for 144 yards, but the Bengals haven't helped him with the play calling. They have called only seven runs, with Joe Mixon going 23 yards. Ja'Marr Chase has six catches for only 56 yards.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is 8-of-15 for 106 yards and threw an interception to Logan Wilson. Puka Nacua has four catches for 35 yards, and Tutu Atwell, who had a touchdown overturned when replay ruled he stepped out at the Los Angeles 2, has two touches for 59 yards.

Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald has a sack and three tackles, and Bengals safety Dax Hill has five tackles, a sack and two tackles for loss.

The Rams had Alaric Jackson leave with a thigh injury. He is questionable to return. Zach Thomas replaced him.