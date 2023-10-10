Monday Night Football: Raiders' third takeaway seals 17-13 win over Packers

The Raiders had a fourth-and-two at the Green Bay 34 at the two-minute warning. Analytics said go for it, but Josh McDaniels sent out kicker Daniel Carlson.

Carlson had not missed a field goal since last Dec. 4 until Yosh Nijman blocked a 53-yard attempt at the end of the first half. Carlson's 52-yard attempt with two minutes left hit the right upright, leaving the Packers 1:56 to try to score a game-winning touchdown.

The Packers got as close as the Las Vegas 35 before Amik Robertson saved McDaniels and the Raiders with an interception of Jordan Love with 44 seconds remaining.

The Raiders held on for a 17-13 victory, ending a three-game losing streak. Both teams are 2-3.

The Raiders had only one takeaway in the first four games. They had three on Monday night, with Robert Spillane getting two picks and Robertson ending the game in the end zone after Christian Watson got a step on him.

In a defensive battle, the Raiders gained 279 yards and the Packers had 285. Green Bay kicked two field goals in three red zone trips.

Maxx Crosby was a pain in the butt for Love, with five tackles, four tackles for loss and a sack, and the Packers sacked Jimmy Garoppolo four times.

Love finished 16-of-30 for 182 yards and a 32.2 passer rating because of the three picks. Garoppolo was 22-of-31 for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

The Raiders' two touchdowns came on a 9-yard reception by Jakobi Meyers, who had seven catches for 75 yards, and a 2-yard run by Josh Jacobs, who had 20 carries for 60 yards. Davante Adams, playing his former team, caught four passes for 45 yards.

AJ Dillon scored the Packers' only touchdown on a 2-yard run and had 76 yards on 20 carries. Watson had three catches for 91 yards.