The Commanders will have center Tyler Larsen (back) and offensive guard Andrew Norwell (groin). Both players are active after being listed as questionable heading into the game.

Washington already had ruled out linebacker Cole Holcomb (foot), linebacker David Mayo (hamstring), and running back J.D. McKissic (neck).

Their other inactives are running back Jonathan Williams, tight end Cole Turner, offensive guard Chris Paul and cornerback Rachad Wildgoose.

Wildgoose has played all nine games with three starts. He last started in Week 7, and now, he’s a healthy scratch. Wildgoose has 15 tackles and three pass breakups.

Danny Johnson gets the nod as the nickel corner again.

The Eagles’ inactives are quarterback Ian Book, running back Trey Sermon, offensive guard Josh Sills, offensive guard Sua Opeta and cornerback Josh Jobe (hamstring).

Jobe is a core special teams playing, having seen action on 109 special teams snaps but none on defense this season. Andre Chachere is expected to fill in during Jobe’s absence.

Monday Night Football: Rachad Wildgoose a healthy scratch; Andrew Norwell, Tyler Larsen will play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk