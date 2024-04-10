‘Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli’ Extended As ESPN & Omaha Productions Strike Nine-Year Partnership

Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions is staying in business with ESPN through 2034.

The company has struck a long-term, multi-platform media rights extension for the next nine years. This covers Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli as well as original series such as Peyton’s Places and Eli’s Places.

The deal coincides with ESPN’s deal to air NFL games.

Previously, Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli had a three-year deal signed in 2021 and this was extended in 2022.

The show sees the quarterbacks analyze NFL games while also talking trash to each other and guests. It won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Live Series in 2022 and Peyton earned the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Sports Event Analyst in 2023.

The two companies will also expand their partnership to include more original content.

