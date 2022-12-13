Monday Night Football: Patriots defense shines in 27-13 romp over Cardinals

The Patriots defense had six sacks, two takeaways, a touchdown and four fourth-down stops on Monday night. They gave up only one touchdown.

It amounted to a 27-13 victory for the Patriots over the Cardinals.

New England improved to 7-6 and currently sit seventh in the AFC playoff seeding, while Arizona fell to 4-9.

The Cardinals have a bigger concern as they look forward to 2023: Kyler Murray injured his knee on the third play from scrimmage, and it appeared a significant injury. Murray was in tears as he was carted off the field.

He will undergo an MRI on Tuesday to confirm the extent of the injury, but it could affect Murray’s availability for the start of next season.

It was a non-contact injury for Murray, who was replaced by Colt McCoy.

The Cardinals backup quarterback then was pummeled. Josh Uche had three sacks, giving him 10 for the season, and Matthew Judon made 1.5 for 14.5 this season.

Linebacker Raekwon McMillan had the play of the game with 5:32 remaining in the third quarter. He scooped a DeAndre Hopkins fumble and returned it 23 yards for a touchdown, giving the Patriots a 20-13 lead.

McCoy was 27-of-40 for 246 yards and an interception.

With Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson out, the Patriots leaned on their rookie running backs. Kevin Harris had played only 13 offensive snaps before Monday night and Pierre Strong 10.

Strong had five carries for 70 yards and a touchdown, while Harris added eight carries for 26 yards and a touchdown.

Mac Jones was 24-of-35 for 235 yards and an interception.

