Monday Night Football: Packers vs. Giants, Titans vs. Dolphins score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Jordan Love has the Packers rolling to close out the regular season. (AP/David Dermer)

Eight weeks into the 2023 NFL regular season, the Green Bay Packers were written off. The team was just 2-5 and new starting quarterback Jordan Love was still dealing with some growing pains.

Fast forward to Week 14 and the Packers are a not-so-sneaky playoff candidate. Love has come on in recent weeks, and suddenly looks like a potential star. Over the Packers' last four games, he's thrown 10 touchdowns against 2 interceptions.

That performance resulted in the Packers winning three out of their last four games. At 6-6, the team is now firmly in the NFC playoff hunt. If the team — and Love — continues to play well down the stretch, the team could not only make the playoffs, but be a formidable opponent once January rolls around.

First, they'll have to prove they can get past the New York Giants. At 4-8, the Giants shouldn't present a major threat, but the Packers can't afford to take any opponents lightly.

The Tennessee Titans vs. Miami Dolphins game could play out similarly. On paper, the game is a mismatch. The Dolphins remain one of the best teams in football. The offense, led by Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill, continues to put big points on the scoreboard.

The Titans, meanwhile, are adjusting to life with a rookie quarterback. Will Levis looked excellent during his debut, and made some great throws during his second NFL start, but has played more like a rookie lately. If he can recapture his early magic, Levis and the Titans might find a way to compete against the tough Dolphins.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports for the latest news, scores and injuries as the Packers take on the Giants and the Dolphins take on the Titans on "Monday Night Football" in Week 14.