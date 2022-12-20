Monday Night Football: Packers keep playoff hopes alive with 24-12 win over Rams

The Packers still are a longshot to make the postseason, but they aren’t dead yet. They stayed alive with a 24-12 over the Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Packers improved to 6-8, while the Rams fell to 4-10 and are eliminated from postseason contention. Green Bay still needs lots of help, but the Packers accomplished the first of several things that have to happen for them to make the postseason for a fourth consecutive year.

Green Bay outgained the Rams 345 to 156, ending the game with three kneel downs after reaching the Los Angeles 1-yard line.

Aaron Rodgers went 22-of-30 for 229 yards with a touchdown and an interception, with Romeo Doubs catching five for 55 yards.

Aaron Jones ran for 90 yards on 17 carries and caught four passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. AJ Dillon had 36 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries and caught three passes for 35 yards before leaving in the second half for a concussion evaluation.

The Packers had five sacks of Baker Mayfield, including two by Preston Smith, and Rasul Douglas had an interception.

Mayfield completed 12 of 21 passes for 111 yards with a touchdown and an interception, and Cam Akers ran for 65 yards on 12 carries.

