It’s officially official: Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and edge rusher Von Miller will make their debuts with the Rams on Monday Night Football.

The Rams acquired Miller in a Nov. 1 trade with the Broncos, but he still was rehabbing the left ankle he sprained in an Oct. 21 game. He still has not had a full practice with the Rams.

Los Angeles listed him as questionable after he missed practice Thursday before returning Friday on a limited basis. He also was limited Saturday. Last week, Miller missed two days and was limited in the other and did not play against the Titans after a questionable designation.

Beckham arrived in town Friday after agreeing to terms Thursday. His presence became even more important after the Rams lost Robert Woods for the season to a torn anterior cruciate ligament during Friday’s practice.

The Rams also will have center Brian Allen (elbow), receiver Ben Skowronek (thigh) and cornerback Darious Williams (ankle). All three were questionable.

The team’s inactives are Woods (knee), quarterback Bryce Perkins, cornerback Donte Deayon (thigh), outside lineman Chris Garrett, offensive lineman Alaric Jackson, offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum Jr. and tight end Brycen Hopkins.

The 49ers’ inactives are running back JaMycal Hasty (ankle), defensive lineman Maurice Hurst (calf), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (ankle) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.

Safety Jimmie Ward (quadriceps) is dressed after being questionable to play.

Monday Night Football: Odell Beckham Jr., Von Miller are active originally appeared on Pro Football Talk