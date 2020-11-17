Monday Night Football: Nick Foles carted off late as Vikings earn 19-13 win over Bears

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles was carted off the field in the final minute of Monday night’s 19-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings.

Foles was thrown to the ground by Ifeadi Odenigbo on the first play of the Bears’ final possession as they tried to mount a final scoring drive. He remained on the turf and left the field on the back of a cart as Tyler Bray replaced him for the final 40 seconds of the game.

Foles had completed 15 of 26 passes for 106 yards an interception for the Bears before leaving the game.

Adam Thielen caught a pair of touchdowns and Justin Jefferson had 107 yards as the Vikings picked up the 19-13 victory to hand the Bears a fourth straight loss.

Kirk Cousins completed 25 of 36 passes for 292 yards with the two touchdowns to Thielen and an interception to pick up his first victory in 10 career starts on Monday night.

Meanwhile, the Bears may have changed who is calling plays on offense but the unit’s ineptitude remains. The Bears managed just 149 yards of total offense and managed just six points of their own with Bill Lazor now calling plays instead of head coach Matt Nagy. They had six possessions in total in the second half. Those drives led to just 32 yards with four three-and-outs and just two first downs.

After the teams traded turnovers on each of their opening possessions, Cousins and Thielen connected on a 17-yard touchdown to give Minnesota the 7-0 lead.

The Bears responded with their only substantial drive of the game, marching 70 yards before having to settle for a 23-yard field goal from Cairo Santos. Khalil Mack intercepted Cousins to set up a short field and another Santos field goal to pull the Bears within a point at 7-6.

Poor special teams play from the Vikings helped keep the Bears in the game. After having two punts blocked last week, the Vikings allowed Cordarelle Patterson to return a kickoff for a 104-yard touchdown to open the second half as Chicago grabbed a 13-7 lead. It was Patterson’s eighth career kickoff return touchdown, which ties him with Joshua Cribbs and Leon Washington for the most ever.

Dan Bailey converted field goals from 37 and 43 yards for the Vikings to even the game at 13-13 late in the third quarter.

Cousins and Thielen then connected again on a 6-yard touchdown as Minnesota regained the lead. However, a poor snap from Austin Cutting on the extra point resulted in a failed impromptu two-point conversion attempt and kept the lead at just six points, 19-13.

But the Bears Offense couldn’t do anything to capitalize on the mistake. They failed to convert on fourth down and then Foles was knocked out of the game on the final possession for Chicago.

