Monday Night Football: Matt Ryan officially a healthy scratch

The Colts will start their third quarterback of the season and their seventh since the start of the 2019 season when Andrew Luck unexpectedly retired. Nick Foles gets the nod on Monday Night Football, the sixth team for whom the quarterback has made at least one start.

Sam Ehlinger, who started two games this season, will back up Foles.

Matt Ryan is the third-string quarterback and a healthy scratch. That’s likely the case for the rest of the season as the Colts need Ryan healthy to release him after the season.

Ryan is owed $12 million in guaranteed money in 2023, but if he can’t pass a physical by the middle of March the Colts would owe him an additional $17.025 million.

The Colts’ other inactives are cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), linebacker Cameron McGrone, offensive lineman Wesley French, tight end Kylen Granson (ankle) and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

The Chargers had no designations heading into tonight after placing cornerback Kemon Hall on injured reserve earlier in the day. Their inactives are quarterback Easton Stick, running back Sony Michel, receiver Michael Bandy, offensive tackle Storm Norton, safety JT Woods and running back Isaiah Spiller.

