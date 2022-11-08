Monday Night Football: Lamar Jackson, Justin Houston carry Ravens to 27-13 win

Lamar Jackson did Lamar Jackson things Monday night, and Justin Houston turned back the clock. It added up to complete domination by the Ravens.

Baltimore beat up New Orleans 27-13, leaving no doubt from start to finish who was going to win. The Ravens moved to 6-3, and the Saints fell to 3-6.

Jackson completed 12 of 22 passes for 133 yards and a touchdown, a 25-yard throw to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely for the Ravens’ first score. It was Jackson’s 100th career touchdown.

He also ran for 82 yards on 11 carries as he passed Steve Young for the fifth-most rushing yards by a quarterback in NFL history.

Ten different players caught at least one pass, and no one caught more than two passes. Likely’s 24 yards were the most receiving yards for any player.

The Ravens ran for 188 yards on 40 carries led by Kenyan Drake‘s 24 carries for 93 yards and two touchdowns. His scoring plays covered 1 yard and 3 yards.

Houston had three tackles, 2.5 sacks, three quarterback hits, a pass breakup and an interception on a pass tipped by Brent Urban. Newcomer Roquan Smith, acquired in a trade from the Bears, made five tackles.

Saints quarterback Andy Dalton took a beating in completing 19 of 29 passes for 210 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Rookie receiver Chris Olave caught six passes for 71 yards.

