Lamar Jackson threw his 100th career touchdown pass and surpassed Steve Young for the fifth-most rushing yards all time by a quarterback. It was all Jackson, all Baltimore in the first half Monday night.

The Ravens lead the Saints 14-3 at halftime.

Baltimore is the first team to lead by double digits at any point in each of the first nine games since the 2011 Packers, who did so in each of their first 13 games.

The Ravens dominated the first half. They had 33 plays and 175 yards, went 6-of-8 on third down and held the ball for 19:31. Their two scoring drives were 11 plays, 76 yards, 7:02 and 12 plays, 81 yards, 7:05.

Jackson completed 10 of 16 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, a 24-yarder to rookie tight end Isaiah Likely that was the 100th of his career. He also ran five times for a team-leading 39 yards, giving him 4,265 rushing yards in his five-year career.

Kenyan Drake scored the team’s second touchdown on a 1-yard run with 2:00 left in the half.

Eight different players caught passes for the Ravens in the first half, including DeSean Jackson, who had one reception for 16 yards.

The Saints finished the half with 24 plays for 100 yards, with 60 coming on a 12-play drive to end the half. But they had to settle for a 33-yard Wil Lutz field goal on the final play of the second quarter after Andy Dalton overthrew a wide-open Marquez Callaway in the end zone.

Dalton was 10-of-16 for 92 yards.

The Ravens’ trade deadline addition, Roquan Smith, made three tackles.

Monday Night Football: Lamar Jackson leads Ravens to 14-3 lead over Saints at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk