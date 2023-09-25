Monday Night Football: Ke'Shawn Vaughn, Devin White and Vita Vea are active for Bucs

The Buccaneers added linebacker Devin White (groin) and offensive lineman Cody Mauch (back) to the injury report last week, in the middle of the practice week, and both had questionable designations for Monday Night Football.

Both will dress tonight.

So, too, will defensive tackle Vita Vea (pectoral).

Cornerback Carlton Davis (toe) will miss a second consecutive game as he was among the team's inactives.

The Buccaneers' other inactives are defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (calf), linebacker SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), defensive tackle Deadrin Senat, outside linebacker Markees Watts, offensive lineman Brandon Walton and tight end Payne Durham.

Vaughn, who briefly left the squad the first week of the season because of disappointment over his role, will make his season debut. The Bucs placed Chase Edmonds on injured reserve, allowing Vaughn to move up the depth chart and serve as the third running back on game day.

In 2022, Vaughn had a career-low 17 carries and a career-low 3.1 yards per rush last season. He played 37 snaps on offense and 189 on special teams.

The Eagles' inactives are receiver Quez Watkins (hamstring), cornerback Mario Goodrich, running Boston Scott (concussion), offensive lineman Tyler Steen, defensive tackle Moro Ojomo and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. Quarterback Tanner McKee will dress as the emergency third quarterback.