The Browns won’t have running back Kareem Hunt for Monday Night Football. He will miss the game with an ankle injury.

Hunt was among the team’s inactives after being listed as questionable on the status report. He has played only two games since Week 6 with nine carries for 25 yards.

The Browns’ other inactives are quarterback Kyle Lauletta, cornerback Troy Hill (knee), safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (ankle), safety John Johnson III (hamstring), linebacker Mack Wilson and offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt.

Grant Delpit and M.J. Stewart will start at safety.

The Steelers’ inactives are punter Pressley Harvin (personal), linebacker Buddy Johnson (foot), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs and quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Linebacker Devin Bush, linebacker Joe Schobert, defensive end Chris Wormley and offensive lineman Zach Banner are among the six Steelers who remain on the COVID-19 list. The team also has another five players on the practice squad COVID list.

Monday Night Football: Kareem Hunt is inactive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk