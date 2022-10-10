Chiefs receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster had his hamstring tighten up on him during Saturday’s practice. It limited him in practice, but it won’t keep him out of Monday Night Football.

Smith-Schuster is dressed tonight.

The Chiefs won’t have right guard Trey Smith, who was questionable with a pectoral injury. He is among the team’s inactives, with Nick Allegretti expected to start against the Raiders.

Kansas City’s other inactives are running back Ronald Jones, kicker Harrison Butker (left ankle), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive end Mike Danna (calf), defensive end Benton Whitley and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh.

Matthew Wright will replace Butker a second consecutive week after making all seven of his kicks last week.

The Raiders’ inactives are running back Brittain Brown, linebacker Jayon Brown (hamstring), tight end Foster Moreau (knee), defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins, defensive tackle Matthew Butler and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

Monday Night Football: JuJu Smith-Schuster will play, but Trey Smith is inactive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk