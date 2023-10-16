Monday Night Football: Joey Bosa, Joshua Palmer officially active

The Chargers will officially have one of their top edge rushers back when they play the Cowboys on Monday Night Football.

Joey Bosa is active for Monday's game after he was listed as questionable with his toe injury. Bosa did not play in Los Angeles' Week 4 win over the Raiders, which was before their Week 5 bye. Bosa has recorded 3.0 sacks with three tackles for loss and a pass defensed this season.

Receiver Joshua Palmer is also active after he was a late add to the injury report as questionable with a groin injury. Donald Parham (wrist) was listed as questionable but is active.

After missing the last three games with an ankle injury, Austin Ekeler is also back and ready to start against the Cowboys. He was a full participant all week.

Safety Derwin James (hamstring) was also a full participant all week and is active.

For Dallas, running back Deuce Vaughn is inactive while rookie receiver Jalen Brooks, a seventh-round pick, is active for the first time.

Quarterback Trey Lance is the Cowboys' designated emergency third quarterback behind starter Dak Prescott and backup Cooper Rush.

Los Angeles safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Deane Leonard, running back Elijah Dotson, defensive lineman Christopher Hinton, offensive lineman Zack Bailey, and receiver Simi Fehoko are inactive.

Dallas’ inactives are Lance, Vaughn, cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, safety Juanyeh Thomas, cornerback Eric Scott, offensive tackle Asim Richards, and defensive lineman Viliami Fehoko.

