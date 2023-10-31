Advertisement

Monday Night Football: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alex Anzalone lead Lions to 26-14 win

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

The Lions rebounded from their blowout loss to the Ravens by dominating the Raiders on Monday Night Football. The game was not as close as the 26-14 score might indicate.

The Lions had 486 yards on 81 plays to 157 yards on 45 plays for the Raiders.

Detroit now is 6-2, and the Raiders are 3-5.

The Lions went 1-for-5 in the red zone, scoring only 13 points inside the Raiders' 20-yard line. They scored an 18-yard touchdown on a throw from Jared Goff to Sam LaPorta, made two field goals, lost a fumble and missed a chip-shot field goal in their red zone trips.

The Lions had a 4-yard touchdown run by Craig Reynolds nullified by a holding penalty on Dan Skipper with 5:19 left, and Riley Patterson was wide right on a 26-yard field goal. Patterson made kicks of 44, 31, 33 and 52 yards.

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo twice missed a wide open Davante Adams, who also dropped a third down throw. Garoppolo survived six sacks, including two by Alex Anzalone and two by Alim McNeill.

But he was only 10-of-21 for 126 yards and an interception for a 46.9 passer rating, and Adams caught only one of seven targets for 11 yards.

Goff went 26-of-37 for 272 yards with a touchdown and an interception, a pick returned 75 yards for a touchdown by Marcus Peters.

Gibbs had his breakout game, with 26 carries for 152 yards and a touchdown and five receptions for 37 yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown caught six passes for 108 yards.