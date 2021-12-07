Isaiah McKenzie and Marquez Stevenson are the only players with punt returns for the Bills this season. Both are inactive tonight for Monday Night Football.

That could leave Micah Hyde to return punts tonight. Matt Breida and Taiwan Jones can return kicks.

On a cold, windy, snowy night, the Bills have all four running backs active.

The team’s other inactives are fullback Reggie Gilliam (ankle), defensive end Efe Obada (hip), offensive lineman Jamil Douglas and defensive tackle Vernon Butler.

The Patirots’ inactives are linebacker Jahlani Tavai, linebacker Ronnie Perkins (illness), cornerback Shaun Wade, offensive guard Yasir Durant, tight end Devin Asiasi and quarterback Jarrett Stidham.

Center David Andrews (shoulder), defensive lineman Chris Barmore (knee), linebacker Ja'whaun Bentley (ribs), running back Brandon Bolden (knee), tackle Trent Brown (calf), kicker Nick Folk (left knee) and receiver Gunner Olszewski (ankle) all are active.

Monday Night Football: Isaiah McKenzie, Marquez Stevenson inactive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk