Monday Night Football: Giants lead Bucs 14-6 at halftime

Well, well, well. An upset is brewing in the Meadowlands.

The Giants outplayed the Buccaneers in the first half of Monday Night Football, and Daniel Jones was the better quarterback.

The Giants lead 14-6 at intermission.

Tom Brady was a little off in the first 30 minutes, completing 16 of 24 passes for 132 yards. He found some rhythm with a two-minute drive at the end of the half that led to a 40-yard Ryan Succop field goal with seven seconds left.

Succop began the scoring with a 37-yard field goal.

Jones, though, has thrown a touchdown and led the Giants on a 77-yard touchdown drive. The Giants’ first touchdown — a 7-yard Jones pass to a sliding Dion Lewis — followed a Ronald Jones fumble. Blake Martinez forced the fumble, and Darnay Holmes recovered at the Tampa Bay 12.

Wayne Gallman scored the Giants’ second touchdown on a 2-yard run.

Daniel Jones went 11-of-17 for 100 yards and one touchdown in the first half.

The Giants had 170 yards, three more than the Bucs.

