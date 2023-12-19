Monday Night Football: Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts both officially active

Starting quarterbacks Geno Smith (groin) and Jalen Hurts (illness) both were questionable for Monday Night Football. Both will play.

News of Hurts' playing status came earlier Monday, but Smith was a bigger question mark.

The Seahawks elevated Sean Mannion from the practice squad as insurance behind Drew Lock in case Smith wasn't deemed ready during a pregame workout. Smith, though, will return after missing last week's game.

He was questionable after being limited in the three practices of the week.

The Seahawks' inactives are wide receiver Dee Eskridge (ribs), cornerback Devon Witherspoon (hip), running back Kenny McIntosh, safety Jamal Adams (knee), offensive tackle McClendon Curtis, offensive tackle Raiquwon O'Neal and defensive end Myles Adams.

Jamal Adams and Witherspoon were questionable, and their absence will put a huge strain on the team's secondary.

Hurts, who is fighting flu-like symptoms, flew separately to Seattle after adding him to the practice report Saturday as a non-practice participant. They downgraded him to questionable Sunday.

The Eagles' inactives are quarterback Tanner McKee, cornerback Darius Slay (knee), running back Rashaad Penny, offensive guard Cam Jurgens (pec), linebacker Zach Cunningham (knee) and tight end Albert Okwuegbunam. McKee will serve as the emergency, third quarterback.