Monday Night Football: Gabriel Davis is inactive

Who's in, who's out in Week 2? Fantasy Football Live gets you ready for this week with the latest injury news.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
Yes, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo slashed his base salary from $25.62 million to $6.5 million when he agreed to stay with the team. But that’s just the beginning, based on his revised deal. On Sunday, Garoppolo made an extra $350,000. And he’ll make that same amount in every game during which he plays at least [more]
The NFL honors sparked a new look for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
Week 2 was a beautiful disaster. Josh Schrock delivers his NFL Power Rankings after "Is anyone good?" Sunday.
Was Herm Edwards fired on the field after Arizona States loss to Eastern Michigan? Video of the football coach chatting with ASU Athletic Director Ray Anderson surfaced that seems to suggest Edwards didnt make it back to the locker room with his job.
The Raiders had a 20-0 lead on Sunday.
Carson Wentz set an impressive record Sunday.
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
49ers starting quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year. Jimmy Garoppolo is in. The 49ers likely will have to add someone else to the depth chart in San Francisco. Currently, the only other quarterback on the 49ers roster is rookie Brock Purdy. The last man taken in the 2022 draft, Purdy beat out Nate [more]
What was Fields thinking?
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan revealed his on-field message to Trey Lance after the young quarterback suffered a broken ankle against Seattle.
Check out what people were saying about ASU's decision to move on from Herm Edwards as the Sun Devils' football coach.
Ray Anderson needs a leader who inspires confidence. Here are the names he should consider to lead Arizona State football.
Yahoo Sports' Andy Behrens offers three early pickups for this upcoming week, including a pair of receivers and a running back in Miami.
Social media reactions from Justin Fields' failed goal-line attempt out of the shotgun formation.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith went off on the Steelers offense and quarterback Mitch Trubisky after a lackluster performance against the Patriots in Week 2.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
Sunday was a rough day for 49ers quarterback Trey Lance as he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first quarter of their 27-7 win over the Seahawks. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan announced that Lance would miss the rest of the year after breaking his ankle on a running play. The injury was reminiscent [more]
Jimmy Garoppolo's big win over the Seattle Seahawks probably wouldnt have happened if Kyle Shanahan hadn't suggested he remain with the 49ers this season.