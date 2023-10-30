Monday Night Football: Frank Ragnow is inactive; Daniel Carlson will play

When the Raiders announced their inactives, they initially sent out last week's list. Jimmy Garoppolo, who missed the Week 7 game with a back injury, was on the list. It set social media scrambling.

Soon after, the Raiders corrected their mistake.

Garoppolo is good to go for Monday Night Football.

Kicker Daniel Carlson (right groin) also is active. The Raiders elevated kicker James McCourt earlier in the day, while awaiting a pregame workout by Carlson to see if he could play.

McCourt is inactive, along with linebacker Divine Deablo, quarterback Brian Hoyer, cornerback Tyler Hall, wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson, defensive tackle Bryon Young and defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera. That means Aidan O'Connell is the backup quarterback, with Hoyer the emergency third quarterback.

The Lions will have receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who was questionable with an illness, but center Frank Ragnow is inactive. Ragnow was doubtful with calf and toe injuries. Graham Glasgow could start at center, with Kayode Awosika at left guard and either Halapoulivaati Vaitai or Colby Sorsdal at right guard.

The Lions' other inactives are offensive guard Jonah Jackson (ankle), running back David Montgomery (ribs), defensive tackle Isaiah Buggs, defensive lineman Levi Onwuzurike and cornerback Steven Gilmore.