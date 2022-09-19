Monday Night Football: Former Viking Janarius Robinson inactive for Eagles

The Vikings made defensive end Janarius Robinson a fourth-round draft selection in 2021. The Eagles signed him off the Vikings’ practice squad Tuesday after defensive end Derek Barnett tore an ACL in the season opener.

Robinson, though, won’t get a chance to suit up against his former team in his first game with his new team. He was among the Eagles’ inactives for the second game of the Monday Night Football doubleheader.

The Eagles’ other inactives are quarterback Ian Book, running back Trey Sermon, offensive lineman Josh Sills, tight end Grant Calcaterra and safety Reed Blankenship.

The Vikings’ inactives are running back Ty Chandler, offensive lineman Chris Reed, offensive lineman Vederian Lowe, defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo, linebacker Luiji Vilain and cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. (quad).

