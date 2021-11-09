Monday Night Football featured big plays by former Nittany Lions
It is always great to see some of the former stars from Penn State do well at the next level. On Monday night, two former Penn State stars came up with some big plays as the Pittsburgh Steelers managed to get past the Chicago Bears in the national spotlight. Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Friermuth continued to shine in his rookie season for the Steelers with a pair of touchdown catches in the win, while former Penn State wide receiver Allen Robinson had some big plays to help the Bears make a push.
Freiermuth scored his first of two touchdowns early in the second quarter as the Steelers took a two-score lead on the Bears.
With the Bears chipping away at the Pittsburgh lead later in the second quarter, Freiermuth once again proved to be a reliable option for Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisburger. Freiermuth’s second touchdown of the game came later in the second quarter to add some cushion to the Pittsburgh lead before halftime.
Nov 8, 2021; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) makes a catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Arthur Maulet (35) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Pittsburgh won 29-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Late in the fourth quarter with the Bears trailing Justin Fields would connect with Allen Robinson for a 32-yard gain.
Robinson finished the game with 4 catches for 68 yards while Pat Freiermuth finished with 5 catches for 43 yards.
