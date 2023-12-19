Monday Night Football: Eagles vs. Seahawks score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

Jalen Hurts is expected to start for the Eagles after dealing with an illness in recent days

A.J. Brown and the Eagles need a win in Week 15. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Philadelphia Eagles have been one of the best teams in football this season, but something is missing. That became apparent in Week 14, when the team failed to put points on the board against the Dallas Cowboys.

Philadelphia now needs to bounce back against a Seattle Seahawks team feisty for a win. At 6-7, Seattle sits just outside a playoff spot in the NFC, and a win over the Eagles would go a long way toward keeping the Seahawks in the hunt. It would also prove they shouldn't be taken lightly if they manage to secure a postseason spot.

Both teams' starting quarterbacks are expected to play Monday. Geno Smith is active for Seattle after dealing with a groin injury, and Jalen Hurts is expected to play for the Eagles after dealing with an illness in recent days.

