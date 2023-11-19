Monday Night Football: Eagles rule out Justin Evans, Dallas Goedert

The Eagles ruled out safety Justin Evans (knee) and tight end Dallas Goedert (forearm) for Monday Night Football.

Goedert fractured his forearm in a Nov. 5 game against the Cowboys. The team did not place him on injured reserve, but he has not returned to practice yet.

Evans remains on injured reserve. He has not played since his injury in Week 5 against the Rams, but the Eagles designated him to return this week.

Evans was limited in practice all week.

Eagles tight end Grant Calcaterra (concussion), right guard Cam Jurgens (foot) and cornerback Bradley Roby (shoulder) all practiced fully this week and are good to go for Monday.

The Chiefs activated punt returner Richie James back to the 53-player roster from injured reserve Saturday. They list him as questionable to play Sunday with a knee injury, but it seems unlikely they would have activated him not to play him.

He has not played since Week 2.