Monday Night Football: Eagles escape with a 21-17 victory over the Chiefs

The Eagles somehow, some way won in Kansas City, escaping with an improbable 21-17 victory.

The Eagles moved to 9-1, while the Chiefs fell to 7-3.

The Chiefs will leave kicking themselves. They led 17-7 at halftime but dropped passes, including one that would have given them the lead with 1:42 left, and twice turned it over in the red zone.

Philadelphia took its first lead with 6:20 remaining on a quarterback push play, which was Jalen Hurts' second rushing touchdown of the day. The 1-yard run for the lead was set up by Hurts' 41-yard throw to DeVonta Smith.

The Chiefs had chances on their final four drives to either increase their lead or take back the lead. Their final four drives ended with a fumble, a punt, a punt and on downs.

With 13:15 left, Kansas City had a first-and-10 at the Philadelphia 14 when Patrick Mahomes completed a 5-yard pass to Travis Kelce. But Bradley Roby punched out the ball, and Nicholas Morrow recovered.

On their next drive, the Chiefs reached the Philadelphia 39 before Watson dropped a perfectly placed pass on third-and-four and Andy Reid surprisingly decided to punt. Tommy Townsend’s punt went into the end zone for a net of 19 yards.

After the Eagles drove 80 yards for their first lead, the Chiefs gained only 3 yards on three plays and punted.

The Chiefs' final drive began at their own 9 with 2:49 left. Kansas City converted a fourth-and-two on Mahomes' 4-yard throw to Kelce. On the next play, Mahomes hit Kelce for 13 yards, and the Chiefs got another 15 yards on Fletcher Cox's roughing penalty on Mahomes.

But then, two plays later, Marquez Valdes-Scantling dropped a 51-yard touchdown, and Mahomes was called for grounding on the next play. On fourth-and-24, Watson dropped another pass that would have given the Chiefs a first down.

And that was that.

The Chiefs lead the NFL with 26 drops this season.

It ruined a good night for the Kansas City defense, which sacked Hurts five times in the first half and held the Eagles to only 238 yards. Chris Jones and Trent McDuffie each had two sacks, and L'Jarius Sneed had an interception of Hurts.

The Chiefs gained 336 yards but couldn't get out of their own way.

Mahomes threw an interception in the red zone in the first half, with Kevin Byard picking him, as the Chiefs went 2-for-4 in the red zone with only 14 points.

Mahomes went 24-of-43 for 177 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Isiah Pacheco ran for 89 yards on 19 carries.

Hurts was 14-of-22 for 150 yards and an interception. He ran for 29 yards and two touchdowns. Smith caught six passes for 99 yards.