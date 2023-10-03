Monday Night Football: Drew Lock leads Seattle to TD, 14-3 halftime lead

Drew Lock had not played a down since Week 18 of the 2021 season when he was still with the Broncos. He made his Seahawks debut with 3:05 remaining in the first half Monday night.

The quarterback immediately led the Seahawks to a touchdown on a seven-play, 75-yard drive that included a 51-yard completion to tight end Noah Fant. Ken Walker finished off the drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

The Seahawks, despite losing safety Jamal Adams (concussion), guard Damien Lewis (ankle), guard Phil Haynes (calf) and quarterback Geno Smith (knee), lead the Giants 14-3 at halftime.

The Giants have been outscored 77-9 in the first half this season, the only team without a first half touchdown.

Smith, who is questionable to return, completed 9 of 11 passes for 67 yards and a touchdown. DK Metcalf had the 6-yard touchdown reception, which completed a two-play, 7-yard drive set up by Mario Edwards' strip-sack and Jordyn Brooks' recovery of Daniel Jones' fumble.

Jones is 14-of-17 for 151 yards and has 26 yards rushing on four carries.

Both teams have 155 yards.