Monday Night Football: DK Metcalf sets career-high with 177 yards in 23-17 win over Eagles

DK Metcalf caught 10 passes for a career-high 177 yards to help carry the Seattle Seahawks to a 23-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday night.

Metcalf picked on Eagles cornerback Darius Slay throughout the night as Russell Wilson targeted his star receiver 13 times in total. Wilson tossed a touchdown pass to David Moore, and Chris Carson scored in his first game back from a four-week absence as the Seahawks improved to 8-3 on the year.

Carson Wentz was sacked six times by the Seahawks Defense. He was held to just 215 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception by what is statistically the league’s worst passing defense. Seattle held Philadelphia to just 180 net passing yards after allowing an average of 343.7 yards per game entering the night.

The Eagles stopped Seattle on a pair of fourth down attempts on their opening two drives to keep the game scoreless early. However, the Eagles Offense went three-and-out on each of their first five possessions of the game as they were unable to do anything right.

A 52-yard bomb from Wilson to DK Metcalf set up a 1-yard touchdown pass to David Moore to give Seattle a 7-0 lead. Chris Carson then sprung free for a 16-yard touchdown run on the next Seahawks’ drive to take a 14-0 lead.

A missed intentional grounding call by the officials on the final drive of the first half helped fuel the Eagles first scoring drive of the game. A snap over the head of Wentz flew over 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage. After retrieving the loose ball, Wentz tried to throw the ball away with Carlos Dunlap giving chase. The ball was caught two yards short of the line of scrimmage by a Seahawks staffer as the official on the line of scrimmage watched the ball not get back to him. The throw was ruled to have reached the line somehow with the Eagles getting to take second-and-10 instead of second-and-30-plus.

Philadelphia capitalized on the opportunity with Wentz hitting Dallas Goedert for a 3-yard touchdown with 12 seconds left in the half. A missed extra point from Jake Elliott would leave the score at 14-6. Elliott would convert a 42-yard field goal on Philadelphia’s first drive of the third quarter to trim the lead to 14-9.

A 44-yard field goal from Jason Myers made it a 17-9 game for the third straight meeting between the two teams. After Metcalf dropped a touchdown, Myers hammered another field goal through from 33 yards out to push the lead to 20-9.

The Eagles tried to respond and moved the ball to the Seattle 15-yard line before electing to go for it on fourth-and-4. Wentz airmailed a pass for Goedert that was picked off in the end zone by Quandre Diggs to turn the threat away. The Eagles could have kicked a 33-yard field goal to cut the lead to one score but Doug Pederson’s aggressive call backfired.

Myers would add a third field goal from 39 yards out with 1:13 left to play for Seattle.

Wentz then led a mostly, but not completely, meaningless final drive that resulted in a pseudo Hail Mary throw that was caught for a touchdown by Richard Rodgers. Miles Sanders converted the two-point conversion to cut the final deficit to just six.

Wilson completed 22 of 31 passes for 230 yards and a touchdown for the Seahawks. Carson carried just eight times for 41 yards in his return to the lineup.

Monday Night Football: DK Metcalf sets career-high with 177 yards in 23-17 win over Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk