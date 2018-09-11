‘Monday Night Football’ Debut Ratings Dip From Hurricane Irma Disrupting 2017

ESPN kicked off its official start of the new NFL season last night with an annual Monday Night Football doubleheader that saw the Detroit Lions and the Oakland Raiders decimated on live television.

The much-touted new defense lineup of the Los Angeles Rams wasn’t quite all that and a bag of chips yet but the City of Angels team’s 33-13 victory over the Raiders in the later game last night was certainly convincing. With new team members in the broadcast booth for the Disney-owned sports cabler, that West Coast match-up followed the Motor City team taking a 48-17 pounding from the New York Jets.

Yet, with all that gridiron action and new voices, the start of the 49th season of MNF and ESPN took a small ratings hit last night against less than complete early numbers from last year. That’s a hard fact for the NFL that comes after the September 6 kickoff game on NBC fell to a near decade viewership low and Sunday Night Football stumbled in its first official game of the 2018/2019 season.

With a 7.5 metered market result for the Jets v. the Lions and a 7.0 in the early metrics for the Rams win over Oakland, last night’s MNF season opener slipped 4% from the doubleheader of September 11, 2017 That doubleheader was down double digits from the 2016 opener, which was down hard from the year before.

And here’s the caveat for that.

While at first glance the difference between this year and 2017 may seem small, it is important to remember that due to the chaos from Hurricane Irma last year not all markets reported in with early numbers. So, the results for the Minnesota Vikings’ 29-19 win over the New Orleans Saints and the Denver Broncos’ 24-21 victory over the LA Chargers were based on just 48 of the usual 56 markets that make up the first round of ratings. Meaning that the ratings decline for this year might be more in line with the overall sagging response the NFL and its various broadcasters have been receiving the past couple of years.

Still, it seems pretty clear ESPN will win Monday on all of TV, even with the likes of Bachelor In Paradise on ABC and the season finale of American Ninja Warrior on NBC. Of course, ABC stations in LA, Detroit and SF all carried the NFL games, as did the CW in New York too.

Next week’s MNF sees the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Chicago Bears in the Windy City. While we wait for that, here’s a stat or two for you – the Jets win over Detroit peaked with a strong 9.0 in the 9:30-9:45 PM ET time period and the Rams win over the Raiders topped out with an 8.7 MM rating in the 10:45-11 PM ET slot.

And today, on the 17th anniversary of the attacks of 9/11, take a moment to remember and respect those we lost that day and since.

