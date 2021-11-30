The Seahawks won’t have starting left guard Damien Lewis or running back Rashaad Penny. Both are on the team’s inactive list for Monday Night Football.

Lewis hyperextended an elbow in last week’s loss to Arizona. Penny missed practice time last week with a hamstring injury.

The Seahawks also won’t have running back Travis Homer (calf).

Seattle promoted Josh Johnson from the practice squad to serve as the third running back behind Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas.

Kyle Fuller will start for Lewis.

The Seahawks’ other inactives are quarterback Jacob Eason, center Dakoda Shepley and defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche.

Washington has listed tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (hip), center Tyler Larsen (knee), receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden, receiver, Dax Milne, defensive end Bunmi Rotimi and cornerback Corn Elder on its inactive list.

Receiver Curtis Samuel and tight end Logan Thomas are active. Samuel was questionable with a groin injury that kept him out for all but two games this season.

Thomas is back from injured reserve after injuring his hamstring in Week 4.

Monday Night Football: Curtis Samuel, Logan Thomas are active; Rashaad Penny is inactive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk