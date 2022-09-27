Monday Night Football: Cowboys lead Giants 6-3 at halftime

The Cowboys have 207 yards. They have only a 6-3 lead over the Giants at halftime.

Dallas has been its own worst enemy.

The Cowboys are 0-for-2 in the red zone. They have five accepted penalties for 35 yards. A wide-open CeeDee Lamb dropped what could have been a 52-yard touchdown with 4:34 left in the first half, a drive that ended with a punt.

Brett Maher kicked field goals of 26 and 28 and missed a 59-yarder on the final play of the half.

Cooper Rush went 8-of-14 for 81 yards. Tony Pollard had six carries for 71 yards, and Ezekiel Elliott added eight carries for 55 yards.

The Giants have 155 yards, with 51 coming on their field goal drive. Graham Gano kicked a 42-yarder.

Daniel Jones has completed 11 of 19 passes for 110 yards. Saquon Barkley has 26 yards on seven carries and two receptions for 34 yards.

Jones has taken three sacks, with DeMarcus Lawrence getting two and Dorance Armstrong one.

Officials missed big penalties on both teams that potentially took away points. Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes got away with a blatant pass interference penalty on Noah Brown in the end zone with the Cowboys facing a third-and-three at the Giants 10. It evened out with 24 seconds left in the half when Giants receiver Kenny Golladay had a 20-yard gain to the Dallas 38 wiped out by a Sterling Shepard offensive pass interference penalty when he inadvertently hit cornerback Trevon Diggs while running his route.

