The Chargers will be without their center on Monday night.

Corey Linsley is inactive for the Week Six divisional matchup against the Broncos. Linsley was downgraded to questionable on Sunday with an illness and now is not going to play.

Head coach Brandon Staley had said on Saturday that while Linsley was sent home with a fever, he expected the center to play.

Will Clapp is listed behind Linsley on the Chargers’ depth chart and should be in line to start. He played every snap of the Week Three loss to the Jaguars when Linsley was out due to injury.

The Chargers are also still without receiver Keenan Allen, who has not played since Week One with a hamstring injury. Allen aggravated his hamstring during a Week Four practice before the game against the Texans.

The rest of Los Angeles’ inactives are running back Isaiah Spiller, tight end Richard Rodgers, defensive lineman Christian Covington, quarterback Easton Stick, and safety JT Woods.

The Broncos activated safety Justin Simmons to the 53-man roster and he is set to play. Guard Quinn Meinerz is also active for the first time since Week One.

Denver’s inactives are linebacker Josey Jewell, tight end Albert Okwuegbunam, safety Darius Phillips, safety Caden Sterns, safety Delarrin Turner-Yell, defensive tackle Eyioma Uwazurike, and receiver Jalen Virgil.

Monday Night Football: Corey Linsley inactive for Chargers with illness originally appeared on Pro Football Talk