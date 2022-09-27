Monday Night Football: Cooper Rush, DeMarcus Lawrence lead Cowboys to 23-16 win over Giants

Daniel Jones will spend the week in an ice bath. Cooper Rush may spend next week back on the bench.

Rush moved his career record to 3-0 as a starter, leading the Cowboys to a 23-16 victory over the Giants on Monday Night Football. The Cowboys moved to 2-1 and handed the Giants their first loss as they fell to 2-1.

Rush completed 21 of 31 passes for 215 yards and a touchdown. That after passing for 235 yards and a touchdown in last week’s 20-17 victory over the Bengals.

Starter Dak Prescott, though, could return as soon as Week 4 against the Commanders. He had the stitches removed from his surgically repaired right thumb Monday.

But Rush did what he had to do in the two games Prescott missed, protecting the football and managing the game.

He got help from Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, who combined to rush for 178 yards on 28 carries.

CeeDee Lamb, who dropped what could have been a 52-yard touchdown in the first half, ended up catching eight passes for 87 yards and a touchdown. He made four of his receptions for 48 yards, including a fourth-down catch and the 1-yard touchdown, on the drive that gave Dallas a 20-13 lead with 8:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Jones took a beating, getting sacked five times, pressured a career-high 24 times and taking 11 hits. DeMarcus Lawrence, who left for the locker room during the game with a foot injury, had three sacks and six tackles.

Jones completed 20 of 37 passes for 196 yards and an interception. He also ran for 79 yards on nine carries.

Jones now is 0-9 in prime-time games in his career.

Trevon Diggs, who somehow let a pick-six go through his hands earlier in the game, ended things with a pick of Jones with 1:11 left. It was his first interception of the season after he led the NFL with 11 interceptions last season. David Sills fell down while making a cut, leaving Diggs to intercept the pass.

On the same play, Sterling Shepard grabbed his knee on a non-contact play with no one around him. He had to be carted off the field.

Saquon Barkley ran for 81 yards on 14 carries, including a 36-yard touchdown run that gave the Giants their only lead at 13-6 with 5:31 left in the third quarter. He also caught four passes for 45 yards.

Monday Night Football: Cooper Rush, DeMarcus Lawrence lead Cowboys to 23-16 win over Giants originally appeared on Pro Football Talk