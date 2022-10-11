Another game, another controversial roughing the passer penalty.

The Raiders lead the Chiefs 20-10 at halftime of Monday Night Football, with a field goal by each team in the final 17 seconds.

Las Vegas extended its lead to 20-7 on a 50-yard field goal by Daniel Carlson with 17 seconds remaining in the half. It came after Chris Jones sacked Derek Carr on third-and-eight at the Las Vegas 46 with 1:07 remaining in the half. Jones knocked the ball loose and pulled it in as he was going down, landing on top of Carr.

Jones braced his fall with his left hand, keeping his entire body weight off Carr. He was flagged anyway.

Instead of the Chiefs having the ball at the Las Vegas 40, the Raiders advanced to the Kansas City 40 on the penalty.

ESPN analyst Troy Aikman, a Hall of Fame quarterback, criticized the penalty called by referee Carl Cheffers.

It led to Carlson extending his streak of made field goals to 37 in a row, seven shy of Adam Vinatieri’s NFL record.

But the Chiefs ended with a field goal on the final play of halftime, going 34 yards in four plays and getting a 15-yard horsecollar penalty on the Raiders. Matthew Wright, who was wide right on a 41-yarder earlier in the half, made a career-best 59-yarder.

The Raiders dominated the first half, outgaining the Chiefs 198 to 141. Carr went 10-of-14 for 133 yards and a touchdown, while Davante Adams caught two passes for 76 yards and a touchdown in the first half and drew two defensive pass interference penalties for 48 yards. Josh Jacobs had a 1-yard touchdown run and has 79 yards on 14 carries.

Patrick Mahomes has completed 12 of 20 passes for 98 yards and a touchdown. Marquez Valdes-Scantling has three receptions for 43 yards, and Jerick McKinnon has three carries for 41 yards.

Monday Night Football: Controversial roughing penalty aids Raiders, who lead Chiefs 20-10 at halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk