Monday Night Football: Commanders lead Eagles 20-14 at halftime

The Eagles entered Monday Night Football with 18 takeaways and three giveaways, with their plus-15 turnover ratio nearly double anyone else in the NFL.

They got an early takeaway against the Commanders, with Josh Sweat getting a blindside hit on Taylor Heinicke that forced a fumble that Marlon Tuipulotu recovered for the Eagles at the Washington 18. Philadelphia needed only three plays to take a 7-0 lead.

It looked like the Eagles were on their way to their ninth victory.

The Commanders, though, not only didn’t go away, but dominated the first half. They lead 20-14 at halftime.

Washington had 51 plays and 235 yards in the first half, going 9-of-12 on third down. It is the most plays in the first half of an NFL game this season. The Commanders have controlled the time of possession, too, with a 23:49 to 6:11 edge.

It is the biggest deficit in time of possession in the first half of a game for Philadelphia since Week 6 of 2001 when the Giants had a 24:35 to 5:25 edge over the Eagles.

Jalen Hurts had only his third interception of the season, throwing into double coverage to A.J. Brown. The throw briefly was in Brown’s hands, but Commanders safety Darrick Forrest took it away with an over-the-shoulder catch.

The Commanders went 86 yards in 16 plays to take their first lead on a 1-yard touchdown run by Brian Robinson. Heinicke had the play of the drive, recovering a shotgun snap that flew over his head and throwing it away to avoid a grounding call.

The Commanders built on their 17-14 lead when, after the Eagles quickly went three-and-out, Washington drove 30 yards in eight plays to get a 58-yard field goal from Joey Slye on the final play of the half.

It is the longest made field goal by a Washington kicker since Graham Gano hit a 59-yarder against San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2011.

Heinicke is 12-of-21 for 145 yards, with Terry McLaurin catching six passes for 76 yards. Robinson has run for 60 yards on 16 carries.

The Eagles have only 19 plays and 101 yards, with Hurts going 9-of-15 for 77 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

This will mark the first time this season that the Eagles have trailed in the second half.

