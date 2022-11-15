Monday Night Football: Commanders knock off undefeated Eagles 32-21

The 1972 Dolphins can pop the champagne.

The Commanders dominated the Eagles, giving them their first loss after eight victories to start the season. It was not even as close as the 32-21 score might indicate as Washington evened its record to 5-5 with an impressive performance.

The Eagles, who had three turnovers in their first eight games, turned it over four times. They couldn’t stay on the field or get the Commanders off the field and had some untimely and uncharacteristic penalties to boot.

Washington had 81 plays, 330 yards and won time of possession 40:24 to 19:36. It had 49 running plays for 152 yards and two touchdowns. The Eagles had 47 plays and 263 yards.

The Eagles’ best final opportunity was lost on an unnecessary roughness penalty on Brandon Graham with 1:38 left with Philadelphia trailing 26-21. Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke was in trouble on third-and-seven and took a knee to keep the clock running when, after Haason Reddick touched him down and whistles blew, Graham came sliding in to hit Heinicke.

The Eagles got the ball back with five seconds left at their own 10-yard line, and on the final play, Washington defensive lineman Casey Toohill put an exclamation on the victory by recovering a fumble in the end zone for a touchdown.

Commanders kicker Joey Slye had field goals of 44, 58, 32 and 55, and Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson each had 1-yard touchdown runs. Robinson rushed for 86 yards on 26 carries, and Gibson had 44 yards on 14 totes.

Heinicke was 17-of-29 for 211 yards and an interception.

Every time the Eagles seemed to have something going, they turned the ball over.

Commanders safety Darrick Forrest had an over-the-shoulder interception of Jalen Hurts. Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert lost a fumble on a blatant facemask penalty on Jamin Davis that officials missed, and receiver Quez Watkins had the ball punched out by Benjamin St-Juste after a 50-yard gain to the Washington 23 late in the fourth quarter.

Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson did have an interception in a fifth consecutive game. He has six this season, which is more than nine teams have total. The Saints, the team that traded him this offseason, have a league-low two interceptions.

Hurts went 17-of-26 for 175 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

