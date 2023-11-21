Monday Night Football: Chiefs lead 17-7 at half, scoring 10 points in final 2 minutes

The Eagles gained only 78 yards in the first half, with 70 coming on their only scoring drive. They also had a turnover and allowed five sacks of Jalen Hurts.

It was not pretty for Philadelphia, which was tied 7-7 at the two-minute warning, but trails 17-7 at halftime.

The Chiefs scored 10 points in the final 1:45.

They took a 14-7 lead on a seven-play, 45-yard drive following Kadarius Toney's 21-yard punt return. Travis Kelce caught a 4-yard touchdown reception from Patrick Mahomes with 1:45 left.

The Eagles had a quick series, with Hurts getting sacked twice, and Toney had a 16-yard punt return to set up the Chiefs at the Philadelphia 46. The Chiefs went 21 yards in six plays, with Harrison Butker kicking a 43-yard field goal as time expired in the first half.

Trent McDuffie and Chris Jones each have two sacks of Hurts, and George Karlaftis has one. L'Jarius Sneed has a pick of Hurts.

Hurts is 5-of-7 for 46 yards, with A.J. Brown catching only one pass for 8 yards.

The Chiefs have 190 yards, with Mahomes completing 10 of 16 passes for 78 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Kevin Byard had a red zone pick of Mahomes or the score would be worse.

Justin Watson has three catches for 33 yards and a touchdown, and Isiah Pacheco has 12 carries for 66 yards.