Wouldn’t you know it, there’s extra football to end the Week Six slate.

The Chargers and Broncos are headed to overtime tied at 16.

Los Angeles had a chance to go on a game-winning drive at the end of regulation. But the Chargers drive stalled at their own 44-yard line.

Quarterback Justin Herbert attempted a Hail Mary with one second left on fourth down, but the pass was short of the end zone and fell incomplete.

Each team has had only one touchdown in the game — and they were both scored in the first half.

The Broncos won the coin toss and will start the overtime period with the ball.

Monday Night Football: Chargers, Broncos headed to overtime tied at 16 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk