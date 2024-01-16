Monday Night Football: Bucs lead Eagles 16-9 at halftime

The Buccaneers dominated the first half, but leads only 16-9 at halftime.

They gained 242 yards and scored on four of five possessions but went 0-for-1 in the red zone and 3-for-8 on third down.

Chase McLaughlin kicked field goals of 28, 54 and 48 yards, and the Bucs' only touchdown came on a 44-yard catch-and-run by David Moore.

Baker Mayfield, who was questionable to play with injuries to his ribs and ankle, went 11-of-24 for 174 yards and a touchdown. The Bucs dropped six passes.

The Eagles, who are playing without A.J. Brown, have gotten 111 yards on four catches from DeVonta Smith. He set up their only touchdown with a 55-yard catch to the Tampa Bay 5. Tight end Dallas Goedert caught the 5-yard touchdown.

Philadelphia went for two after its touchdown, but the Bucs stopped the Brotherly Shove. Defensive tackle Greg Gaines got lower than center Jason Kelce, and K.J. Britt got away with a facemask as he pulled Hurts away from the goal line.

The Eagles have 182 yards, and Hurts is 14-of-20 for 165 yards.