Monday Night Football: Browns lead Bengals 11-0 at halftime as Chidobe Awuzie ruled out

The first half of Monday Night Football was more trick than treat. The teams combined for 307 yards, 11 points, four turnovers, five penalties, four sacks, four punts, a missed field goal and a blocked field goal.

The Browns lead the Bengals 11-0 at halftime.

Both quarterbacks took some hits.

Jacoby Brissett twice was slow to get up, including in the waning seconds of the half when Joseph Ossai hit him. The Browns quarterback grabbed his right shoulder following the 14-yard completion.

Earlier in the game, he was sandwiched among Bengals defenders Jessie Bates III, Vonn Bell and Sam Hubbard and was slow to rise after pin-balling around in what resulted in a fumble by Brissett that Akeem Davis-Gaither recovered. (The turnover initially was ruled an interception.)

Brissett is 11-of-16 for 153 yards.

Myles Garrett has been a pain in Joe Burrow‘s backside with one of the team’s three sacks. Burrow has lost a fumble and thrown an interception. Burrow, who misses Ja'Marr Chase, is 15-of-20 for 103 yards.

Nick Chubb has run for 40 yards and a touchdown on nine carries and scored on a 2-point conversion, and Cade York kicked a 55-yard field goal at the end of the half.

The Bengals have lost cornerback Chidobe Awuzie to a right knee injury. The team has ruled out his return tonight.

