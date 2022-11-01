Monday Night Football: Browns end four-game losing streak with 32-13 blowout of Bengals

The Browns were too much for the Bengals on Monday Night Football.

Cleveland blew out their Ohio neighbors 32-13. The Browns stopped a four-game skid, improving to 3-5, while the Bengals saw their winning streak end in falling to 4-4.

The Browns gained 440 yards, while holding the Bengals to 229.

Nick Chubb rushed for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries; Jacoby Brissett ran for a touchdown and completed 17 of 22 passes for 278 yards and a touchdown; and Amari Cooper caught five passes for 131 yards and a touchdown.

Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had a rough night without star receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who is out with a hip injury, and behind a shaky offensive line. The Browns sacked Burrow five times, including 1.5 by Myles Garrett, intercepted him once and forced a fumble.

Burrow completed 25 of 35 passes for 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

Burrow is now 0-4 against the Browns, while Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski is 5-0 against the Bengals.

Joe Mixon had only eight carries for 27 yards.

Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd each had a touchdown catch.

