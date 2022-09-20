Monday Night Football: Bills crush Titans 41-7 as Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs do what they do

It wasn’t a perfect night for the Bills. They punted three times; they settled for a red-zone field goal for the first time this season; and they have some injuries of concern.

But on Monday Night Football, the Bills did what the Bills do so well.

Josh Allen threw four touchdowns, three of them to Stefon Diggs, and the Bills scored 17 points off three Titans’ turnovers, dominating Tennessee 41-7.

The Bills gained 414 yards.

Allen completed 26 of 38 passes for 317 yards, his 15th career 300-yard passing game. His four touchdown passes tied his career high.

Diggs caught 12 passes for 148 yards and three touchdowns, tying his career best. He is the first player since Steve Smith in 2007 with at least 250 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns in his team’s first two games of a season. Diggs caught eight passes for 122 yards and a touchdown in the season opener against the Rams.

The Bills defense held the Titans to 187 yards, with Derrick Henry gaining only 25 on 13 carries. Henry did score the Titans’ only touchdown on a 2-yard run with 5:23 remaining in the first quarter. Tyrel Dodson and Matt Milano made interceptions of Ryan Tannehill. Milano returned his 43 yards for his first career touchdown, sending Tannehill to the bench in favor of rookie Malik Willis in the third quarter with the game a rout.

Tannehill went 11-of-20 for 117 yards and two interceptions, while Willis was 1-for-4 for 6 yards.

The Bills special teams recovered a muffed punt by Kyle Phillips and Tyler Bass had field goals of 49 and 37 yards.

Buffalo did lose three players to injuries: Milano left late with a stinger, and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips sat down with a hamstring. Safety Micah Hyde was carted to the training room with a neck injury, and defensive back Dane Jackson was transported to the hospital as a precaution after taking a head to his head and neck area in the first half.

