Monday Night Football betting preview: Latest odds, trends and props for Chargers vs. Jets

The Los Angeles Chargers (3-4) are set to play against the New York Jets (4-3) in a Week 9 Monday Night Football matchup at MetLife Stadium. The Chargers ended their two-game losing streak with a 30-13 victory against the Chicago Bears in Week 8.

Despite playing with a broken middle finger on his non-throwing left hand, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert completed 31 out of 40 attempts for 298 yards and three touchdowns in Week 8.

Meanwhile, the New York Jets are coming into the game on a three-game winning streak, with their latest 13-10 overtime victory over the New York Giants. Greg Zuerlein secured the win for the Jets with a 33-yard field goal in overtime. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson completed 17 out of 36 attempts for 240 yards and one touchdown in the game against the Giants.

Despite being on a winning streak, the Los Angeles Chargers are favorites to win against the New York Jets in Week 9.

NFL odds Week 9: Chargers at Jets lines, betting trends:

Betting odds, as of Sunday:

Spread: Chargers (-3.5)

Moneyline: Chargers (-185); Jets (+150)

Over/Under: 39.5 points

NFL betting Week 9: Chargers at Jets player prop bets:

Best Chargers Player Prop Bets per BetMGM:

Gerald Everett has hit the Receptions Over in 8 of his last 9 games (+7.35)

Justin Herbert has hit the TD Passes Under in 9 of his last 13 games (+6.50)

Justin Herbert has hit the Pass Attempts Over in 10 of his last 14 games (+5.55)

Josh Palmer has hit the Longest Reception Under in his last 6 games (+6.00)

Best Jets Player Prop Bets per BetMGM:

Breece Hall has hit the Longest Rush Over in his last 7 games (+7.00)

Zach Wilson has hit the Completions Under in 8 of his last 9 games (+6.85)

Garrett Wilson has hit the Receptions Over in 8 of his last 11 games (+5.90)

Corey Davis has hit the Receptions Under in 9 of his last 11 games (+6.90)

NFL betting Week 9: Chargers at Jets best bets:

Chargers Best Bets per BetMGM:

The Los Angeles Chargers have hit the 1H Moneyline in 14 of their last 21 games (+11.50)

The Los Angeles Chargers have covered the 1H Spread in 15 of their last 21 games (+8.15)

The Los Angeles Chargers have scored first in 14 of their last 19 games (+8.10)

The Los Angeles Chargers have covered the 1Q Spread in 14 of their last 21 games (+7.50)

Jets Best Bets per BetMGM:

The New York Jets have hit the 4Q Game Total Under in 13 of their last 16 games (+9.65)

The New York Jets have hit the 3Q Game Total Under in 11 of their last 16 games (+5.65)

The New York Jets have hit the 2H Moneyline in 6 of their last 8 games at home (+5.15)

The New York Jets have covered the 2H Spread in 6 of their last 8 games at home (+3.80)

How to watch Chargers at Jets Week 9 game:

The New York Jets will host the Los Angeles Chargers for a Week 9 matchup on Monday Nov. 6 at 8:15 p.m., ET, on ESPN and ABC.

