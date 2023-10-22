Monday Night Football betting preview: odds, trends, props for 49ers vs. Vikings

Week 7 of the NFL is well underway and will reach its finale in a Monday Night Football clash between the 5-1 San Francisco 49ers and the 2-4 Minnesota Vikings.

The 49ers remain on the road after a devastating first loss of the season to the Cleveland Browns, 19-17, on a missed field goal at the end of regulation. It was the first regular season loss the team suffered since Week 7 of the 2022 season. It was also the first regular season loss of quarterback Brock Purdy's career. Purdy finished the game 12-27 passing with 125 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Meanwhile, the Vikings return home having won two of their previous three games after a slow start to the season. Minnesota defeated the Bears on the road last week, handing Chicago its fifth loss of the season, 19-13. Quarterback Kirk Cousins completed 21 of 31 pass attempts for 181 yards and one touchdown.

NFL odds Week 7: 49ers at Vikings lines, betting trends

The 49ers are favorites to defeat the Vikings, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

All odds per BetMGM as of Sunday afternoon.

Spread: 49ers (-6.5)

Moneyline: 49ers (-300); Vikings (+240)

Over/under: 44

NFL betting Week 7: 49ers at Vikings player prop bets

Anytime Touchdown Scorer

49ers:

RB Christian McCaffrey (-210)

WR Brandon Aiyuk (+130)

TE George Kittle (+130)

RB Jordan Mason (+160)

RB Elijah Mitchell (+188)

Vikings:

RB Alexander Mattison (-125)

WR Jordan Addison (+115)

TE T.J. Hockenson (+115)

RB Cam Akers (+155)

WR K.J. Osborn (+155)

Quarterback passing props

Brock Purdy over/under passing yards: 235.5

Kirk Cousins over/under passing yards: 238.5

Rushing props

QB Kirk Cousins over/under rushing yards: 2.5

RB Alexander Mattison over/under rushing yards: 45.5

Receiving props

49ers:

TE George Kittle over/under receiving yards: 46.5

WR Brandon Aiyuk over/under receiving yards: 70.5

WR Jauan Jennings over/under receiving yards: 29.5

Vikings:

RB Alexander Mattison over/under receiving yards: 19.5

TE T.J. Hockenson over/under receiving yards: 49.5

WR Jordan Addison over/under receiving yards: 49.5

WR K.J. Osborn over/under receiving yards: 39.5

How to watch 49ers-Vikings Monday night

When: 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, Minn.

Cable TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN app, ESPN+, Fubo TV

